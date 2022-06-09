The late equaliser which all but relegated Leeds United

Leeds United's 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town in April 2007 meant they would need to win their last game by at least eight goals, and for Hull City to lose to avoid relegation from the Championship. Striker Richard Cresswell opened the scoring for the Whtes but Alan Lee glanced in a header on 88 minutes to cancel it out. A pitch invasion and 30-minute delay followed before the match could finish. Referee Michael Jones had led the players from the field with several minutes of time added on still to play. And when the players came back onto the field to see out the game, referee Jones blew for full-time within a minute and promptly sprinted for the tunnel. Leeds finished bottom of the table. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook