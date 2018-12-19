Leeds United stats

The key stats behind Leeds United's table-topping Championship form

Leeds United are one game away from the halfway point of the 2018/19 Championship season.

But what are the key stats behind Marcelo Bielsa's table-topping side so far? Let's take a look.

1. Points per game

Average points per game: 2.05 (Home: 2.18 - Away: 1.91)

1. Points per game

Average points per game: 2.05 (Home: 2.18 - Away: 1.91)
2. Goals

Goals scored: 36. Goals conceded: 18.

2. Goals

Goals scored: 36. Goals conceded: 18.
3. Average goal times

Leeds United score a goal every 55 minutes, whilst they concede every 110 minutes on average.

3. Average goal times

Leeds United score a goal every 55 minutes, whilst they concede every 110 minutes on average.
4. Average goals per game

Leeds United score on average 1.64 goals per game, while they concede 0.82 per match.

4. Average goals per game

Leeds United score on average 1.64 goals per game, while they concede 0.82 per match.
