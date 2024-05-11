United’s quest for an immediate return to the Premier League rests on the Championship play-offs in which Daniel Farke’s Whites will face the division’s sixth-placed finishers Norwich City in a two-legged semi-final. As part of a huge week in the division, third-placed finishers Southampton and fourth-placed finishers West Brom will lock horns in the other play-off semi-final. For Leeds, the upcoming key dates are all rather determined on what happens next and here we run through them all in chronological order.
1. Sunday, May 12
Championship play-off semi-final first leg: Norwich City v Leeds United at Carrow Road (12 noon kick-off). Photo: Stephen Pond
2. Sunday, May 12
Championship play-off semi-final first leg: West Brom v Southampton at The Hawthorns (2.15pm kick-off). Photo: Catherine Ivill
3. Thursday, May 16
Championship play-off semi-final second leg: Leeds United v Norwich City at Elland Road (8pm kick-off). Photo: Clive Brunskill
4. Friday, May 17
Championship play-off semi-final second leg: Southampton v West Brom at St Mary's (8pm kick-off). Photo: Bryn Lennon
5. Saturday, May 18
League One play-off final at Wembley: Bolton Wanderers v Oxford United (4.15pm kick-off). Photo: Catherine Ivill
6. Sunday, May 26
Championship play-off final (if Leeds are in it), at Wembley, now confirmed as 3pm kick-off. Photo: Richard Heathcote
