United’s quest for an immediate return to the Premier League rests on the Championship play-offs in which Daniel Farke’s Whites will face the division’s sixth-placed finishers Norwich City in a two-legged semi-final. As part of a huge week in the division, third-placed finishers Southampton and fourth-placed finishers West Brom will lock horns in the other play-off semi-final. For Leeds, the upcoming key dates are all rather determined on what happens next and here we run through them all in chronological order.