The key Leeds United dates that are about to be decided with playoff final details now confirmed

Published 11th May 2024, 17:50 BST
Updated 11th May 2024, 18:01 BST
Leeds United are about to embark on their play-offs bid – which in turn will determine the exact lay out of key dates this summer.

United’s quest for an immediate return to the Premier League rests on the Championship play-offs in which Daniel Farke’s Whites will face the division’s sixth-placed finishers Norwich City in a two-legged semi-final. As part of a huge week in the division, third-placed finishers Southampton and fourth-placed finishers West Brom will lock horns in the other play-off semi-final. For Leeds, the upcoming key dates are all rather determined on what happens next and here we run through them all in chronological order.

Championship play-off semi-final first leg: Norwich City v Leeds United at Carrow Road (12 noon kick-off).

1. Sunday, May 12

Championship play-off semi-final first leg: Norwich City v Leeds United at Carrow Road (12 noon kick-off).

Championship play-off semi-final first leg: West Brom v Southampton at The Hawthorns (2.15pm kick-off).

2. Sunday, May 12

Championship play-off semi-final first leg: West Brom v Southampton at The Hawthorns (2.15pm kick-off).

Championship play-off semi-final second leg: Leeds United v Norwich City at Elland Road (8pm kick-off).

3. Thursday, May 16

Championship play-off semi-final second leg: Leeds United v Norwich City at Elland Road (8pm kick-off).

Championship play-off semi-final second leg: Southampton v West Brom at St Mary's (8pm kick-off).

4. Friday, May 17

Championship play-off semi-final second leg: Southampton v West Brom at St Mary's (8pm kick-off).

League One play-off final at Wembley: Bolton Wanderers v Oxford United (4.15pm kick-off).

5. Saturday, May 18

League One play-off final at Wembley: Bolton Wanderers v Oxford United (4.15pm kick-off).

Championship play-off final (if Leeds are in it), at Wembley, now confirmed as 3pm kick-off.

6. Sunday, May 26

Championship play-off final (if Leeds are in it), at Wembley, now confirmed as 3pm kick-off.

