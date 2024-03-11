The huge difference between Leeds United, Ipswich and Leicester City in Championship form table

Leeds United have closed to within just three points of Championship leaders Leicester City – and a division form table makes for interesting viewing.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 11th Mar 2024, 18:07 GMT

Daniel Farke’s Whites have now taken a staggering 34 points from a last possible 36, a run which has taken them into the division’s second automatic promotion position. Such a haul would put just about any side top of any form table taken over that period of time.

In the bigger picture, Leeds are now just three points behind leaders Leicester and one point ahead of third-placed Ipswich Town after 37 games of the current campaign. But the Championship results over the last five games in particular make for very interesting reading with just nine games left of the promotion-race run-in.

Here, we run through the table based on every team’s last five results from bottom to top which shows a huge difference between Leeds, Ipswich and Leicester and also fourth-placed Southampton.

Points: 0.Goal difference: -13.

1. 24th: Rotherham United

Points: 0.Goal difference: -13. Photo: George Wood

Points: 0.Goal difference: -6.

2. 23rd: Sunderland

Points: 0.Goal difference: -6. Photo: Stu Forster

Points: 3.Goal difference: -3.

3. 22nd: Bristol City

Points: 3.Goal difference: -3. Photo: Stephen Pond

Points: 4.Goal difference: -4.

4. 21st: Plymouth Argyle

Points: 4.Goal difference: -4. Photo: David Rogers

Points: 4.Goal difference: -4.

5. 20th: Huddersfield Town

Points: 4.Goal difference: -4. Photo: Dan Mullan

Points: 4.Goal difference: -3.

6. 19th: Leicester City

Points: 4.Goal difference: -3. Photo: George Wood

