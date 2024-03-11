Daniel Farke’s Whites have now taken a staggering 34 points from a last possible 36, a run which has taken them into the division’s second automatic promotion position. Such a haul would put just about any side top of any form table taken over that period of time.

In the bigger picture, Leeds are now just three points behind leaders Leicester and one point ahead of third-placed Ipswich Town after 37 games of the current campaign. But the Championship results over the last five games in particular make for very interesting reading with just nine games left of the promotion-race run-in.