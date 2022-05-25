Since 2011, no Premier League side had started the final day in the bottom three and lived to tell the tale.
Eighteenth-placed United were tied on points with Burnley but, with their horrible goal difference dragging them below the dreaded dotted line, the West Yorkshire side had not only to match but better the Clarets' result in the last game.
Though the sides' fixtures were relatively evenly-matched - both against mid-table teams - Burnley had the advantage over Leeds. Not only would they decide their own fate, they would do so on home soil at Turf Moor, while United were forced to battle for safety on foreign ground, playing at the Brentford Community Stadium for the first time since it opened at the start of the 2020/2021 season.
It was a final day that did not fail to meet expectations, with plenty of drama, twists and turns right up until the final whistle.
Here is the story of the game which sealed Leeds United's Premier League spot for the 2022/2023 season....