Marsch's first game in charge of the Whites ended in defeat on Saturday as Leeds were beaten 1-0 at Leicester City despite having 19 attempts at goal.

But Marsch is now approaching his first fixture at Elland Road and the American has won his first three competitive home games in charge at his last three clubs.

On the last two occasions his sides scored four goals, RB Leipzig defeating VfB Stuttgart 4-0 in 2021 and Red Bull Salzburg seeing off SV Mattersburg 4-1 in August 2019, a game in which Erling Haaland netted from the penalty spot.

STRONG STARTER: Jesse Marsch celebrates following RB Leipzig's 4-0 victory against VfB Stuttgart in his first home game in charge back in August 2021. Photo by TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images.

Marsch also won his first home game in charge at New York Red Bulls who beat DC United 2-0 in March 2015.

His first home game in charge of Montreal Impact ended in a 1-1 draw against Chicago Fire in March 2012.