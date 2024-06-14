Big name departures are firmly expected from Elland Road in the 11-week summer window following United’s defeat to Southampton in the Championship play-off final and the need to comply with Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Major interest is expected in star man Summerville who was named the Championship’s player of the year as part of a campaign in which he contributed 20 goals and nine assists. Whether the 22-year-old Dutch winger stays or goes remains to be seen but the bookmakers have already given their verdict.