The frontrunners to sign Crysencio Summerville if Leeds United star is sold in summer transfer window and two clear favourites

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 14th Jun 2024, 10:26 BST
The summer transfer window is finally open and a verdict has already been formed on a Leeds United star’s most likely destinations if the winger is sold.

Big name departures are firmly expected from Elland Road in the 11-week summer window following United’s defeat to Southampton in the Championship play-off final and the need to comply with Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Major interest is expected in star man Summerville who was named the Championship’s player of the year as part of a campaign in which he contributed 20 goals and nine assists. Whether the 22-year-old Dutch winger stays or goes remains to be seen but the bookmakers have already given their verdict.

Here, in reverse order, we run through who SkyBet see as the main contenders to land the Dutchman’s services in their club after summer transfer window market.

Odds: 10-1.

1. West Ham

Odds: 10-1. Photo: Ed Sykes

Photo Sales
Odds: 10-1.

2. Newcastle United

Odds: 10-1. Photo: Ian MacNicol

Photo Sales
Odds: 9-1.

3. Aston Villa

Odds: 9-1. Photo: Shaun Botterill

Photo Sales
Odds: 8-1.

4. Tottenham Hotspur

Odds: 8-1. Photo: Bryn Lennon

Photo Sales
Odds: 6-1.

5. Crystal Palace

Odds: 6-1. Photo: IAN KINGTON

Photo Sales
Odds: 10-3 (second favourites).

6. Liverpool

Odds: 10-3 (second favourites). Photo: BART STOUTJESDIJK

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Crysencio SummervilleSouthamptonElland RoadDutchman

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.