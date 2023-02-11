The frontrunners for Leeds United manager job and top twenty in the betting

Leeds sacked Jesse Marsch as head coach following last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest which left the Whites fourth-bottom and only outside of the Premier League’s relegation zone on goal difference.

Under-21s boss Michael Skubala is currently heading up a caretaker management team which also includes Marsch’s former assistant Chris Armas and under-21s development coach Paco Gallardo. Leeds bagged a 2-2 draw at Wednesday night’s hosts Manchester United and Skubala’s team will remain in charge for tomorrow’s rematch against the Red Devils at Elland Road. Here, an ascending order, we run through the first ten in the betting for next permanent Leeds United manager with the best available odds.