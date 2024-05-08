Leeds United’s hopes of winning promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking are still very much alive. The Whites missed out on a spot in the top two but they’ve qualified for the play-offs, which will get underway on Sunday afternoon when Daniel Farke’s side travel to Norwich City.

A trip to Wembley Stadium awaits the winner where promotion will be on the line in the play-off final. Leeds didn’t end the regular season well but they’ll be confident of making progress through the competition to win the right to play in the top flight next season.

Only when their season has come to an end will they release their retained list for the season and it seems as many as eight first-team players could be released, as things stand. Here’s a look at those approaching the end of their current deals at Elland Road.

1 . Robin Koch Koch has been on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt this season and he has already confirmed he has signed an agreement to join the Bundesliga on a permanent basis this summer. He'll take up a three-year deal with Frankfurt, where he has excelled enough to work his way back into international contention.

2 . Liam Cooper The five-year deal Cooper signed at Elland Road back in 2019 is coming to an end this summer. Cooper joined Leeds back in 2014 and he has made 283 appearances since.

3 . Luke Ayling Ayling said his farewells in January as the defender left Leeds to join Middlesbrough on loan until the end of the season. As such, he is expected to be released without the offer of a new deal with clubs such as Sheffield United already being linked to his signature.

4 . Ian Poveda Like Ayling, Poveda was another to effectively bring his time at Leeds to an end in January. The Colombia international joined Sheffield Wednesday late in the window and manager Danny Rohl has already spoken about his desire to add the winger permanently this summer.

5 . Sam Byram Byram re-joined the Whites on a free transfer last summer and while he has had his injury issues, he has played a key role when he's been on the field. The full-back has made 36 appearances this season, scoring two goals along the way.