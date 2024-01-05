Every man and his dog could do Daniel Farke's job and pick a team for Leeds United's FA Cup visit to Peterborough United this weekend, but few would want to be in his shoes if it doesn't work.

For a promotion-chasing manager at a club with expectations, knockout competitions represent catch 22 territory. On one hand the need to make changes is obvious, to the point of being the only responsible thing to do. Risking your best players when their loss would be so keenly felt in the league - think Rodrigo's ankle injury at Accrington last season - looks like folly in hindsight, but making changes and losing prompts just as much flak - think Marcelo Bielsa and Crawley Town. And though Peterborough play in the division below Leeds, they are a good side, one in incredible form - you have to track back to the first week of November to find their last League One defeat - and one with a pretty good chance of Championship football next season. Regardless of the team Farke puts out on Sunday, this game will be a test. FA Cup away days tend to be like that, especially when the home side is flying in their league - again, see Crawley.

Even if on paper the senior squad at his disposal should have enough depth and quality to see off a League One side, almost regardless of the starting XI, there is a tricky balance to strike between resting tired, influential legs and protecting any rhythm that might exist. Leeds are coming off the back of a 3-0 win over Birmingham City which lifted them out of a little rut and the ease with which they won was sufficient to put smiles back on faces. Positivity, in football, can be a delicate thing so Farke may not want to alter things too drastically. Asking Ethan Ampadu to play each and every minute in each and every competition, however, would feel like an unnecessary gamble.

There are a number of changes that could be made across the pitch. In midfield, Ilia Gruev could come in to play alongside Glen Kamara, and permit Ampadu to experience life on the bench, for once. Charlie Cresswell has been waiting patiently in the wings for months and would relish a start, giving Liam Cooper or Joe Rodon a week off, although the club's plans for Cresswell in the January transfer window could of course dictate. Willy Gnonto needs minutes and so too does Jaidon Anthony. With the greatest of respect to the hosts, that pair's quality should surely show against League One opposition.

Equally, there are changes that do not need to be made. Kristoffer Klaesson can stay in goal and build on a solid enough showing. Junior Firpo, who didn’t start but did finish Monday’s game, could definitely use the minutes at left-back, if the evidence of the very final stages of the Birmingham City win are anything to go by, and his tail should be up after such a significant contribution to that result. Djed Spence was still looking to find his best form after that knee injury and gradual reintroduction to the team, and could have come in at right-back in what appeared a relatively straightforward decision on Thursday afternoon. By Thursday evening, as Leeds served notice of their surprise decision to send him back to Tottenham Hotspur half a season early, Farke’s choice at right-back was actually far simpler because he now only has one fully match fit option, in Archie Gray. Cooper or Rodon would bring more continuity to the back line. Kamara would give that and experience to the midfield, if selected alongside Gruev. The Finland international also has more than enough about him to wrestle control of central areas, aided by the Bulgarian’s mobility and energy. Georginio Rutter at 10 is well worth exploring some more, given how enjoyable his performance was against Birmingham, and another 60-minutes or so would hardly be a stretch for one so young, not now that he's in love with his football again.

And then there's the number nine position, where Farke's easiest decision might well lie. Patrick Bamford, fresh from scoring a goal at long last, and with a smile back on his face, a spring in his step and some rhythm and minutes in his legs, will be dying to get the nod again. The chance to get a striker, who has previously scored goals in bunches, back on the pitch and the scoresheet in consecutive weeks and on his way to a potential hot streak, will surely tempt Farke in a serious way.