Teams will be able to sign players as from Friday morning as the 12-week summer transfer window opens, business allowed up until its closure at 11pm on transfer deadline day on Friday, August 30. But several deals have already been completed with a view to officially going through either when the transfer window opens or when current contracts expire this summer.
One of those involves a Leeds favourite and two more of them present a £23m double swoop from a likely key promotion rival. Here, we run through the done deals so far.
1. Mike Tresor (Burnley)
The 25-year-old Belgian international winger joined Burnley on a season-long loan from Genk last September and the Clarets announced as part of their retained list that Tresor's move had been made permanent. Tresor is believed to have cost the club around £13m to sign him. Photo: Bryn Lennon
2. Maxime Esteve (Burnley)
A similar scenario to Tresor, Burnley announcing as part of May's retained list that the loan move of 22-year-old France youth international centre-back Esteve from Montpellier had been made permanent, reportedly for just north of £10m. Photo: Julian Finney
3. Raphael Borges Rodrigues (Coventry City)
Coventry announced last month that they had agreed to sign Australian under-23s winger Raphael Borges Rodrigues from Australian side Macarthur FC for an undisclosed fee. Many outlets are also reporting that the Sky Blues have sealed a deal to sign 21-year-old New Zealand international midfielder Marko Stamenic from Red Star Belgrade for just shy of £5m but the 'move' has not been confirmed yet by either club. Photo: Brendon Thorne
4. Corey Blackett-Taylor (Derby County)
Twenty-six-year-old winger Blackett-Taylor joined Derby on loan from Charlton Athletic in January and the move is being made permanent this summer at the newly-promoted Rams. Derby are believed to have paid around £300,000 for him. Photo: Andrew Redington
5. Luke Ayling (Middlesbrough)
The 32-year-old Whites promotion-winner Whites right back is joining Middlesbrough on a two-year deal upon his Leeds contract expiring this summer. A free transfer, and highly a very good one at that too. Photo: Stu Forster
6. Jose Cordoba (Norwich City)
The 23-year-old Panama international defender is joining the Canaries from Bulgarian outfit Levski Sofia, reportedly for just north of £3m. Photo: Click Thompson
