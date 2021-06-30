EURO EXIT - Leeds United defender Robin Koch has expressed his disappointment at Germany's exit at the hands of England. Pic: Getty

The centre-half watched on from the bench for all four of Germany's games in the major tournament, Joachim Löw sticking with a back three of Borussia Dortmund's Mats Hummels, Borussia Mönchengladbach's Matthias Ginter and Chelsea man Antonio Rüdiger.

After a 1-0 defeat to France in their opening game the Germans escaped the 'group of death' thanks to a thrilling 4-2 win over Portugal and a 2-2 draw with Hungary. But their tournament, Löw's last as manager before he departs his role, ended in the last 16 with a 2-0 loss at Wembley to England

Koch's Leeds team-mate Phillips and his midfield partner Declan Rice put in solid displays to help shut down the more experienced German midfield, while Jordan Pickford came up with big saves and Thomas Müller missed the best chance of the match for the visitors.

Goals from Raheem Sterling, England's top scorer at the tournament, and captain Harry Kane settled the game and booked England a quarter-final clash with Ukraine in Rome on Saturday.

Koch will return to Thorp Arch for pre-season after a short break to prepare for the 2021/22 Premier League season, his second as a Leeds player since his summer 2020 move from SC Freiburg.

Reflecting on the delayed major tournament, he says he is proud to have been involved in Germany's squad.

"The disappointment is still huge today," the 24-year-old posted on Instagram.

"The disappointment in the team, with the staff, in all of Germany. We all definitely wanted more and to stay part of the [Euros] until the end.

"Nevertheless, I am proud to have been part of this team at this tournament and to have experienced the motivation, the team spirit and the ambition of each and every one of us every day.

"We will process and process the Euros and draw a lot of motivation for the next tasks in order to celebrate great successes again. We still have a lot to do."