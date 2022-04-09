The day when Leeds United stung Watford to settle score early through unlikely source

Watford had dealt Leeds a crushing blow when the two teams had last met in the league, Aidy Boothroyd's Hornets condemning Kevin Blackwell's Whites to a 3-0 defeat in the 2006 Championship play-off final.

Watford were then relegated from the Premier League the following season but much worse was to follow for Leeds who then dropped to English football's third tier in 2007.

But three years later, the Whites and Hornets were reunited as league rivals in English football's second tier after United's promotion from League One the previous term and a trip to Vicarage Road was the fourth fixture on the agenda of the 2010-11 campaign.

It didn't quite make up for the 2006 play-off final defeat, but Naylor's sixth-minute strike meant Simon Grayson's side were heading back in the right direction after a 1-0 victory though the Whites would have to wait another decade before going up again.

Here, courtesy of YEP photographer Bruce Rollinson, are a selection of photos from a welcome triumphant day against the Hornets of August 2010.

1. Chance! Whites skipper Richard Naylor is presented with a golden opportunity via Luciano Becchio's header back across goal. Photo Sales

2. Gooooaaaaallll! Becchio, left, is quite literally head over heels as Naylor makes no mistake from close range. Photo Sales

3. Get in! Naylor turns to race off and celebrate his early strike which proved the only goal of the game. Photo Sales

4. Great Scot Ross McCormack on the march at Vicarage Road back in August 2010. Photo Sales