The day malice at the Palace clipped the Eagles wings

Substitute Robert Snodgrass rescued a point for the Whites as a close-range finish on his return from injury pegged back 10-man Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in January 2012. Chris Martin gave the Eagles an early lead as he cut in and fired into the bottom corner of Andy Lonergan's goal. But Sean Scannell got a second yellow card for a clumsy challenge on Danny Pugh to leave the hosts a man down Snodgrass tucked away Ross McCormack's pass before Julian Speroni's save denied Mikael Forssell a Leeds winner. "We got the goal in the second half and thought we could push on and go and win the game. But Palace are good on the break, even with 10 men, and when Wilfried Zaha came on," reflected Leeds assistant manager Glynn Snodin at full-time.