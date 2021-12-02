The day Leeds United were buzzing after victory against Brentford

'Super duper' Liam Cooper scored what proved to be winner against the Bees at Elland Road in February 2018 when he headed home from Ezgjan Alioski's free-kick. It was Leeds' first win under Paul Heckingbottom, their previous success having come at Burton on Boxing Day under previous head coach Thomas Christiansen. The three points pushed the Whites into 11th position, five points off the play-offs, with Brentford a point and a place better off. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook