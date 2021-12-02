Enjoy these photo memories from Leeds United's 1-0 win against Brentford at Elland Road in February 2018. PIC: Simon Hulme

The day Leeds United were buzzing after victory against Brentford

It was the day Leeds United ended a ten match winless run thanks to a sweet tasting win against Brentford.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 11:27 am
Updated Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 11:53 am

'Super duper' Liam Cooper scored what proved to be winner against the Bees at Elland Road in February 2018 when he headed home from Ezgjan Alioski's free-kick. It was Leeds' first win under Paul Heckingbottom, their previous success having come at Burton on Boxing Day under previous head coach Thomas Christiansen. The three points pushed the Whites into 11th position, five points off the play-offs, with Brentford a point and a place better off. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds United 1 Brentford 0

Samuel Saiz is challenged by Brentford's Ryan Woods.

Photo: Simon Hulme

2. Leeds United Brentford 0

Gaetano Berardi challenges Brentford striker Oli Watkins.

Photo: Simon Hulme

3. Leeds United 1 Brentford 0

Pontus Jansson and Stuart Dallas stop Brentford striker Neal Maupay in his tracks.

Photo: Simon Hulme

4. Leeds United 1 Brentford 0

Ezgjan Alioski is challenged by Brentford's Yoann Barbet.

Photo: Simon Hulme

