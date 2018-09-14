The day Leeds United last won at Millwall: Harry Kane, controversial refereeing and a Whites penalty save

It has been six long years since Leeds United left south London with all three points.

Just three weeks before the Whites were due to make the trip to Bermondsey in March, 2012, Marcelo Bielsa was handing out a footballing lesson to Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Europa League.

Athletic Bilbao were well on their way to the final of Europe's second tier competition under the stewardship of the Argentine as he sprinkled his magic over the La Liga side.

Leeds and Bielsa were a world apart but now the unlikely pairing are preparing together to face the Lions on Saturday afternoon with the 63-year-old hoping to replicate some of his finest work.

United's record at The Den in recent seasons leaves a lot to be desired but on March 24 six years ago Leeds left the capital with three points and a rare victory etched into the history books.

Neil Warnock's men were still licking their wounds from a 7-3 home defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest just four days earlier as the season threatened to come to a grinding halt with a play-off place a distant dream following the sacking of Simon Grayson in the previous month.

Robert Snodgrass in action for Leeds at Millwall in 2012.

United won the reverse fixture earlier in the season as the Lions made the trip to Elland Road in December with two goals in three minutes from Robert Snodgrass settling the tie in the second half.

Leeds though knew they were in for a tough afternoon and skipper Robert Snodgrass set the tone early by picking up a booking in the opening minute.

Loanee Harry Kane started up front for the hosts in what was a dull but feisty affair as the first half passed without major incident.

Ross McCormack, who notched his first goal in eight games, opened the scoring just after the hour mark for Leeds with a finish that went in off his thigh following good work from Snodgrass and Adam Clayton in the build-up.

Millwall responded less than a minute later through Kane who rifled into the bottom corner from the edge of the area only to see his effort brought back for a penalty by referee Lee Probert after Andy Keogh was brought down by a clumsy Alex Bruce challenge.

United stopper Andy Lonergan hauled himself down to his left to tip Darius Henderson's effort past the post from 12 yards with the hosts reeling from the decision to halt play before what would have been the leveller.

Lions captain Paul Robinson struck the bar for Kenny Jackett's side in the closing stages as Leeds held on to secure all three points at Millwall for the first time in four visits.