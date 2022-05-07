The day Leeds United finally shrugged off the threat of relegation

The Whites led three times at Highbury to make a mockery of their league position in May 2002. Striker Mark Viduka hammered the final nail in Arsenal's title coffin as the Gunners surrendered their crown in a thrilling showdown. Harry Kewell and Ian Harte twice put Leeds in front to keep Arsenal on the back foot in a game they needed to win to keep alive their dream of retaining the title. Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp hauled Arsenal level on both occasions, but Peter Reid's strugglers had the final say. Viduka appeared to be offside when he received the ball in the 89th minute, but pushed on regardless and bent a shot beyond David Seaman and into the far corner. "Brilliant today and that's all I'm concerned about," reflected Leeds caretaker-boss Peter Reid at full-time. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook