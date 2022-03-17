The day Leeds United demolished the desperate Dons

"Though Wimbledon, woeful away from home this season, scored first... they were quickly weeded out by David O'Leary's enduringly confident young side." The words of a national scribe after watching the Whites demolish the Dons at Elland Road in March 2000. The visitors had the cheeky to take an early lead after just 115 seconds when Marcus Gayle whipped in a delivery from the left wing for Jason Euell to fire beyond the grasp of Nigel Martyn for his fifth goal of the season. But a brace from Eirik Bakke, an Ian Harte penalty in between, and a Harry Kewell strike rounded off a high-quality performance in front of 39,256 fans. The result kept Leeds four points behind the leaders Manchester United. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook