Enjoy these photo memories from Leeds United's 1-1 draw with Bradford City in April 1990, a game which featured Gary Speed's first goal for the Whites.

The day Gary Speed scored his first Leeds United goal

It was the derby clash which pushed Leeds United a step closer to promotion and marked Gary Speed's first goal for the Whites.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 25th November 2021, 9:58 am

The first Saturday in April 1990 and Bradford City were the visitors to Elland Road as Howard Wilkinson's charges pushed for the title with just eight games to go. Speedo fired Leeds ahead before Brian Tinnion equalised for the Bantams from the penalty spot. It proved to be a fiery clash which saw Gordon Strachan get booked, Vinnie Jones have a go at the ref and a packed 32,316-strong crowd exchange ‘pleasantries’. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds United 1 Bradford City 1

Gordon Strachan drives through the heart of midfield.

2. Leeds United 1 Bradford City 1

Vinnie Jones makes his point to the referee.

3. Leeds United 1 Bradford City 1

Lee Chapman in action.

4. Leeds United 1 Bradford City 1

Gary Speed is all smiles after scoring the opening goal of the game and his first for the club.

