The day a Leeds United legend proved an unhappy Hammer

Lee Bowyer's first return to Leeds United since he left the club for West Ham United ended in defeat. Midfielder Seth Johnson put the Whites ahead with his first goal for the club and it proved to be the eventual winner. West Ham striker Freddie Kanoute was red-carded for violent conduct in the second-half of the Premier League clash in February 2003. Leeds were without Alan Smith, Harry Kewell and Mark Viduka and they had a makeshift strike force of midfielder Eirik Bakke and 17-year-old James Milner. "It was a welcome three points. I thought we played excellently," said Leeds United manager Terry Venables. The Whites finished the season in 15th position, five points and three places ahead of West Ham United who were relegated.