The day a Leeds United legend proved an unhappy Hammer

Enjoy these photo memories from Leeds United's Premier League clash against West Ham Unuited at Elland Road in February 2003. PIC: Getty
Lee Bowyer's first return to Leeds United since he left the club for West Ham United ended in defeat. Midfielder Seth Johnson put the Whites ahead with his first goal for the club and it proved to be the eventual winner. West Ham striker Freddie Kanoute was red-carded for violent conduct in the second-half of the Premier League clash in February 2003. Leeds were without Alan Smith, Harry Kewell and Mark Viduka and they had a makeshift strike force of midfielder Eirik Bakke and 17-year-old James Milner. "It was a welcome three points. I thought we played excellently," said Leeds United manager Terry Venables. The Whites finished the season in 15th position, five points and three places ahead of West Ham United who were relegated. READ MORE:16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all timeLOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA?Join Leeds Retro on facebook
All eyes on the ball for Michael Duberry and West Ham United striker Jermain Defoe.
Eirik Bakke tangles with West Ham United's Rufus Brevett.
Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Eirik Bakke gets in a tangle with Lee Bowyer.
Seth Johnson fires home what proved to be the only goal of the game.
Lee Bowyer is held back by Michael Duberry.
Captain Dom Matteo receives treatment during the game.
Eirik Bakke is stretchered off.
West Ham United striker Frederic Kanoute is sent off while teammates Joe Cole protests to the referee.
Raul Bravo (remember him?) clears the ball.
West Ham United goalkeeper David James watches his header go wide of Paul Roibinson's goal right at the death.
Lee Bowyer applauds the Elland Road faithful on his return.
"We still have 11 games to go and there's no need to talk about desperation," reflected West Ham United manager Glenn Roeder.
Share your memories of Lee Bowyer's return to Elland Road for the first time since joining West Ham United with Andrew Hutchinson via email at: [email protected] or tweet him - @AndyHutchYPN