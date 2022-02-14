The day a fired up Leeds United scorched the Red Devils

Leeds United went into the Christmas Eve clash with Manchester United at Elland Road in December 1995 not having won since mid-November. But the Whites were on it from the start with Gary McAllister putting them ahead in the sixth minute from the penalty spot. Andy Cole equalised for the Red Devils before Tony Yeboah restored the advantage just before half time when he fired home after speeding away from the visitors rear guard. Leeds put the game to bed with 18 minutes left to play when Tomas Brolin sent over a lofted pass for an unmarked Briane Deane to rise high to head the ball into the bottom corner. The Whites went on to finish the season in 13th position while Manchester United won the title. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds United on facebook