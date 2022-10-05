The transfer deadline day signing was enjoying himself on and off the ball, showing his ability to retain possession under pressure and flashing a grin to Tranmere players and fans in a second half that threatened to boil over at times.

Leeds had gone down to 10 men after Sam Greenwood's straight red card and Gnonto was booked three minutes from time for preventing the hosts from taking a throw-in.

He then engaged in some dialogue with Tranmere skipper Lee O'Connor at a number of stoppages in play and Skubala thought it sensible to withdraw the winger, who could be involved in the matchday squad for the first team trip to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

"I thought Willy was really good on the ball," said the 21s head coach after the 5-3 victory.

"In the end I took him off just to calm it you know, just to manage the situation, we don't want him getting hurt, so in the end I could have kept him on but we need to look after Willy as well."

Aside from Gnonto's willingness to acknowledge the barracking he was taking from the stands and give a little back, Skubala felt the Italian international has the ability to irritate opposition supporters with what he does with the football.

"I think he's just a good player," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

WIND-UP MERCHANT - Willy Gnonto was only too happy to engage with Tranmere players and fans alike during Leeds United Under 21s' 5-3 Papa John's Trophy victory. Pic: Steve Riding

"I don't think he's meant to wind them up, I think he's just got kicks and knocks. It's a bit scrappy for him, but I think he wound them up because he was getting out of tight areas.

"He's exciting. So when he gets out the tight areas that we know he can do, I think the crowd went against him. I don't know.

"I didn't ask him to do any of that. It's just I think it's his ability with the ball."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skubala was pleased with his front line in general during the win. Joe Gelhardt scored twice, Sonny Perkins took his goalscoring streak to 10 straight games for club and country and Mateo Joseph, wearing the captain's armband, grabbed his ninth goal in seven outings.

"I thought Joffy had a really nice performance, he's come in and gave 90 [minutes]," said Skubala.