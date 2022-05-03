The contract status of every Leeds United player ahead of the summer transfer window

Here is a rundown of the contract situation at Leeds United ahead of the summer transfer window.

Leeds United’s sole focus remains on preserving their Premier League status over the coming weeks.

Following Everton’s surprise home win against Chelsea and Burnley’s upturn in form, Jesse Marsch’s side have been dragged back into the relegation battle.

As it stands, the Whites are sat just one place and two points above the bottom three with the Premier League season rapidly approaching its climax.

To make matters worse, relegation rivals Everton still hold one game in hand as nerves are frayed at the wrong end of the table.

The outcome of the relegation battle is sure to have a major impact on the future of a whole host of Leeds players.

Staying in the Premier League may prolong stays at Elland Road - but a failure to avoid relegation could see several stars moving to pastures new.

We take a look at the contract status of the Leeds squad as big decisions lie in wait over the coming weeks.

Patrick Bamford - June 2026

Daniel James - June 2026

Illian Meslier - June 2026

Junior Firpo - June 2025