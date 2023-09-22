Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
Wilko reveals dates for final store closures following its collapse
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Natwest makes pledge after glitch with its cash machines

The Championship’s ‘dirtiest’ teams and where Leeds United rank compared to Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland, Southampton & Ipswich Town

Leeds United were handed their first red card of the season in midweek

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 17:46 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 17:55 BST

Joe Rodon became the first Leeds United player to receive a red card this season as he was sent off during Wednesday night’s 0-0 draw with Hull City.

The defender was the subject of an incredibly-soft first yellow card but was handed his marching orders on the hour mark after being shown a second caution by the referee.

Leeds held on for a point as eyes now turn to a home meeting with Watford at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon. Rodon will not be available for that game as he serves a one-match ban.

Following the dismissal we looked at the teams with the most cards in the Championship so far, with sides ranked below based on the number of bookings received.

Yellow cards: 8. Red cards: 1.

1. 24th: Middlesbrough

Yellow cards: 8. Red cards: 1.

Yellow cards: 9. Red cards: 0.

2. 23rd: Plymouth Argyle

Yellow cards: 9. Red cards: 0.

Yellow cards: 10. Red cards: 0.

3. 22nd: Millwall

Yellow cards: 10. Red cards: 0.

Yellow cards: 11. Red cards: 0.

4. 21st: Watford

Yellow cards: 11. Red cards: 0.

Related topics:Hull CityWatfordElland Road