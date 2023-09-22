Leeds United were handed their first red card of the season in midweek

Joe Rodon became the first Leeds United player to receive a red card this season as he was sent off during Wednesday night’s 0-0 draw with Hull City.

The defender was the subject of an incredibly-soft first yellow card but was handed his marching orders on the hour mark after being shown a second caution by the referee.

Leeds held on for a point as eyes now turn to a home meeting with Watford at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon. Rodon will not be available for that game as he serves a one-match ban.

Following the dismissal we looked at the teams with the most cards in the Championship so far, with sides ranked below based on the number of bookings received.

1 . 24th: Middlesbrough Yellow cards: 8. Red cards: 1.

2 . 23rd: Plymouth Argyle Yellow cards: 9. Red cards: 0.

3 . 22nd: Millwall Yellow cards: 10. Red cards: 0.