The Championship's 30 most valuable players including 9 Leeds United men but 9 more at key rival

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 8th Jul 2024, 18:46 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2024, 19:16 BST
Profit and Sustainability rules led to Leeds United selling a prized asset to Tottenham Hotspur – but the Whites still lead the way with the Championship’s most valuable players.

Leeds banked £40m in the need to comply with PSR rules with the sale of 18-year-old star Archie Gray to Spurs last week as Joe Rodon moved the other way in a £10m permanent switch. Gray only made his Championship debut in the first game of the 2023-24 campaign but excelled in a stellar breakthrough year and now finds himself as a Premier League player.

But even without Gray, football website Transfermarkt believe that Leeds still have nine of the most 30 valuable players in English football’s second tier. Their values are only estimates and the valuation of any club buying or selling is ultimately the only one that matters. But their list nevertheless provides a pretty good guide as to just what Leeds have, and what they are up against as they bid for promotion at the second time of asking.

Here, we run through the top 30 most expensive players in the division according to Transfermarkt and their ‘market values’. The first batch of players are all valued at the same price, meaning we have submitted our list as a ‘top 33’.

Value: £12m.

1. 33rd: Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland)

Value: £12m.Photo: Stu Forster

Value: £12m.

2. 32nd: Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth Argyle)

Value: £12m.Photo: Harry Trump

Value: £12m.

3. 31st: Teden Mengi (Luton Town)

Value: £12m.Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS

Value: £12m.

4. 30th: Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United)

Value: £12m.Photo: Darren Carroll

Value: £12m.

5. 29th: Zeki Amdouni (Burnley)

Value: £12m.Photo: Gareth Copley

Value: £12m.

6. 28th: Anthony Patterson (Sunderland)

Value: £12m.Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

