The Championship's 30 most valuable players including 9 Leeds United men but 9 more at key rival

Leeds banked £40m in the need to comply with PSR rules with the sale of 18-year-old star Archie Gray to Spurs last week as Joe Rodon moved the other way in a £10m permanent switch. Gray only made his Championship debut in the first game of the 2023-24 campaign but excelled in a stellar breakthrough year and now finds himself as a Premier League player.

But even without Gray, football website Transfermarkt believe that Leeds still have nine of the most 30 valuable players in English football’s second tier. Their values are only estimates and the valuation of any club buying or selling is ultimately the only one that matters. But their list nevertheless provides a pretty good guide as to just what Leeds have, and what they are up against as they bid for promotion at the second time of asking.