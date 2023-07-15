'The best' - Tyler Adams on Leeds United future, Whites regret and fans' surprise

USA international midfielder Adams proved an instant hit upon joining the Whites from RB Leipzig for £20m last summer and the 24-year-old’s stellar displays led to him being named USA captain for the mid-season break 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Adams then returned to excelling at Leeds but suffered a hamstring injury when training in March and the issue forced the Whites star to miss the remainder of the campaign. Adams could only look on as his side ultimately suffered relegation to the Championship on the final day of the season but the midfielder has confidently declared that Leeds will bounce back to the Premier League amid a glowing verdict on his first season at Elland Road.

For Adams, the surprise of United’s fans surpassing his expectations began at the very start when landing in Australia for United’s 2022-23 pre-season tour. Speaking on the Lade Out Podcast presented by Wawa, Adams was asked how he had been treated by the Premier League, Leeds and English football and how much he had enjoyed it.

GLOWING VERDICT: Of Leeds United from USA international star Tyler Adams, pictured after his side's relegation to the Championship on the final day of the 2022-23 Premier League season at Elland Road. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.

"Sick,” beamed the Whites midfielder. "For me it's consistently probably the best atmosphere in the Prem. I'm not just saying that because I am a Leeds player, the fans are unreal.

"I didn't really know what to expect going into Leeds but it surpassed all my expectations for sure. We had pre-season in Australia, so I got the call, I signed for Leeds, did everything and the next day I am on a flight to Australia for pre-season.

"You get off the plane and you see how many people are in Australia that are supporting Leeds. There's a Leeds fan club everywhere in the world and I didn't realise the reach that the team had and the support that they had.

