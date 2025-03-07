'The best' - Portsmouth sign Sweden international in time for Leeds United visit with 'ready' declaration
Leeds United’s next opponents Portsmouth have signed a Sweden international centre-back ahead of Sunday’s Championship visit of the Whites.
Short on defenders due to a spate of injuries, the club have now snapped up Alexander Milošević on a deal until the end of the season, subject to international clearance.
The 33-year-old ex-Nottingham Forest player has been a free agent since leaving Swedish club AIK at at the end of 2024 after helping them qualify for the UEFA Conference League.
Capped seven times for Sweden, the centre-back could now feature in Sunday’s high noon showdown against Leeds at Fratton Park if he is granted international clearance in time.
Boss John Mousinho told the club’s website: “The injuries we’ve suffered means we’re short on defensive options going into the final stage of the campaign.
“We scoured the markets to see who we could bring in and believe that we have found the best player available.
“Alexander has a wealth of experience competing at a high level of the game and has relatively recent playing experience.
“He’s kept himself very fit and we feel that he should soon be ready to slot into the side and help us in the Championship.”
