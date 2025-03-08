Portsmouth provide Leeds United’s next opponents in a Sunday high noon showdown at Fratton Park.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has made a “best” Leeds United declaration with a Whites warning ahead of Sunday’s Championship showdown at Fratton Park.

The Whites and newly-promoted Blues will meet for the second time this season in Sunday’s high noon showdown, seven months on from August’s season opener 3-3 draw at Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now with just 11 games of the season remaining, Mousinho has confidently declared Leeds as the best team in the division but with an “easy ride” warning ahead of their trip to the south coast.

Speaking to the club’s website, Mousinho said of Daniel Farke’s side: “Leeds are the best team in the league – they have a huge amount of talent on the pitch and coming off the bench.

“We’ve seen how strong they are all season and they have an excellent record, with just three defeats so far. I’m sure a lot of people will have seen them on television most weeks and be aware of what a threat they are.

“But we try to make it difficult for any side coming to Fratton Park and we have to ensure we don’t give them an easy ride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a whirlwind introduction to life in the Championship at Elland Road – the game was an absolute rollercoaster.

“Conceding early on was actually the best thing that could have happened because it calmed us down and we started to gain some belief.

“We could have won it after going ahead late in the game, but also could have lost given the number of chances they had.

“We’ve moved on significantly as a side since then, so we have to be solid on Sunday and give ourselves a solid base to build from."