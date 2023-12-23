Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Captain Liam Cooper has issued a Leeds United warning but outlined a Whites aim in citing the standards for Daniel Farke's side.

Leeds saw their run of seven consecutive home wins ended in last weekend's 1-1 draw at home to Coventry City which Cooper admitted led to a "downbeat" dressing room following the game's conclusion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cooper, though, says that in itself is a representation of the "high standards" that Leeds have set themselves ahead of Saturday's showdown at home to promotion rivals Ipswich Town.

Cooper has warned that second-placed Ipswich will be the best team to have visited Elland Road this season but says his side can take confidence from August's 4-3 win at Portman Road, especially now backed by a home crowd.

"Having won seven straight home games in a row, we were disappointed we couldn't keep that run going last weekend, after drawing with Coventry City," wrote Cooper in Saturday's matchday programme.

"We've made Elland Road such a fortress, being unbeaten here all season, so naturally we want to always win our home games. As you'd expect, the dressing room afterwards was downbeat - but that shows the high standards and levels we have reached this season and we want to continue for the rest of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is no doubt today's game is going to be very tough. Ipswich Town are the best team to visit Elland Road so far this season, which is shown by their league position.