"The best day of my life": Luke Ayling makes young Leeds United fan's dreams come true

After waking up "more excited than Christmas day" at the thought of going to Elland Road, Mellieha took her home made sign to try and catch Ayling's eye at the final whistle.

She couldn't believe her luck when Ayling spotted her and Sam and headed over to throw them his shirt.

Speaking to the YEP, Sam, from Leicester, said Mellieha described it as the "best day of her life".

The moment was captured by cameras and shared on social media by Leeds United on Monday.

Sam explained: "She’s been before but not inside and for a game.

"She loves Luke and wanted his hair bobble rather than his shirt.

Mellieha said it had been 'the best day of her life' cc Leeds United

"So when I got her from her mums she made the sign “Can I have your hair bobble?”

"We left Leicester at 9am because she wanted to get up there to see the ground.

"She kissed Billy’s foot at the Statue as I do every game, fist bumped Don Revie and had her first taste of Graveleys, a ritual me and the lads from Leicester always have.

"When we got in the Kop she couldn’t believe how big the stadium was inside.

"She watched Luke and the lads warm up and showed her sign whilst they did so."

Sam said he had to calm his daughter down due to the excitement.

"She loved the game and chanted everything she could, without the swear words, and I’ve never had a hug like it when we scored", he added.

"After the game we made our way down in the hope “Bill” would see her sign.

"When he got a coat and took his shirt off and pointed at Mellieha that’s when the tears started.

"He walked over and gave her his shirt and she was shaking and crying because she hoped but never expected to get his shirt.

"She only wanted his hair bobble!.

"All the way back home all she could talk about was “the best day of my life! And I LOVE LUKE AYLING!”

