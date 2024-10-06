Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Big Leeds United youngsters praise has been issued.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United’s under-21s boss Scott Gardner has issued big Whites youngsters praise with a team “different faces” declaration.

Gardner’s young Whites approached Friday night’s PL2 hosting of West Brom following two wins in four days and completed a hat-trick of quick successes with a 2-1 triumph against the Baggies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hot on the heels of last weekend’s 3-0 league win at Tottenham and a midweek 4-3 triumph at National League Cup hosts Boston United, goals from Luca Thomas and Rhys Chadwick sealed victory for United’s 21s who had trailed to an early Iddrisa Dauda opener.

The Yorkshire Evening Post has launched a new Leeds United WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our YEP - Leeds United channel.

Speaking post match to LUTV, Gardner served up rich praise for his team, declaring parts of the display as the best he has seen and declaring that his 21s could show “different faces” to their game.

Gardner beamed: "I thought for the first 60 it was probably the best we have played this season on the ball and limiting them really to that one chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were a bit frustrated to come in not in the lead with the chances that we had but there was just belief in the group that we would get another opportunity at least to get the win."

Reflecting on the last week as a whole, Gardner declared: "I think we expected the second part of the game to be difficult for us tonight with the travelling and the games in such a short space of time."

But it just shows the different faces we have, we can play, if we need to roll our sleeves up we can roll our sleeves up, if someone wants to have a little ding dong we will have a little ding dong with you as well in a controlled way. I am just really pleased with the overall performance."