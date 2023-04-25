Leeds news you can trust since 1890
The 25 brilliant photos of Leeds United fans v Leicester City as 36,666 watch dramatic draw

Leeds United drew 1-1 with Leicester City in the Premier League on Tuesday night

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 25th Apr 2023, 22:19 BST

Leeds United halted their losing streak in the Premier League as they drew 1-1 with Leicester City at Elland Road on Tuesday night.

The Elland Road faithful created plenty of noise as Luis Sinisterra headed the Whites in front before Jamie Vardy came off the bench to level for the Foxes in a tough blow for Leeds.

Patrick Bamford missed a glorious chance to put Leeds ahead late in the game as he knocked the ball wide at the back post from a few yards out.

Leeds moved an extra point ahead of Everton in 18th, with the Toffees set to play Newcastle United on Thursday at Goodison Park.

After the Whites picked up a point, here’s the best photos of the supporters from the fixture. Spot yourself or anyone you know?

Leeds United fans show their support with scarves

1. Scarves aloft

Leeds United fans show their support with scarves

Leeds United fans make their way to the stadium

2. Pre-match

Leeds United fans make their way to the stadium

A fan shows their support while driving a Leeds United branded mobility scooter

3. Pre-game build-up

A fan shows their support while driving a Leeds United branded mobility scooter

A Leeds’ fan wearing a hat covered in pins arrives at Elland Road

4. Get the badges in

A Leeds’ fan wearing a hat covered in pins arrives at Elland Road

