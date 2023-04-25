Leeds United drew 1-1 with Leicester City in the Premier League on Tuesday night

Leeds United halted their losing streak in the Premier League as they drew 1-1 with Leicester City at Elland Road on Tuesday night.

The Elland Road faithful created plenty of noise as Luis Sinisterra headed the Whites in front before Jamie Vardy came off the bench to level for the Foxes in a tough blow for Leeds.

Patrick Bamford missed a glorious chance to put Leeds ahead late in the game as he knocked the ball wide at the back post from a few yards out.

Leeds moved an extra point ahead of Everton in 18th, with the Toffees set to play Newcastle United on Thursday at Goodison Park.

After the Whites picked up a point, here’s the best photos of the supporters from the fixture. Spot yourself or anyone you know?

1 . Scarves aloft Leeds United fans show their support with scarves Photo Sales

2 . Pre-match Leeds United fans make their way to the stadium Photo Sales

3 . Pre-game build-up A fan shows their support while driving a Leeds United branded mobility scooter Photo Sales

4 . Get the badges in A Leeds’ fan wearing a hat covered in pins arrives at Elland Road Photo Sales