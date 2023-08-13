Leeds United could turn to the free agent market as they look to bolster their squad for the remaining 44 Championship games

Leeds United suffered a frustrating and dramatic defeat at the hands of Birmingham City in their second away game of the 2023-24 Championship season as a late penalty secured all three points for Saturday’s hosts.

Lukas Jutkiewicz smashed home a stoppage-time winner from the spot to leave the Whites with one point from their opening two games after last week’s 2-2 draw at home to Cardiff City.

There is much uncertainty over how Leeds squad will look come the end of the transfer window with Leeds releasing a statement on Friday to insist Willy Gnonto was not for sale as the player made himself unavailable for the match in Birmingham. Meanwhile, Daniel Farke said Luis Sinisterra was ‘not available’ for the game in Birmingham but declined to explain further.

Leeds have seen a number of players leave the club on loan with Farke naming just eight players on the bench against Birmingham. 23 players released by Premier League clubs remain without a contract.

The YEP has rounded them up below, and although a handful will have wage demands out of the club’s price range, are there any familiar names you’d take at Elland Road? Take a look...

1 . Adnan Kanuric Released by: Nottingham Forest Photo Sales

2 . Kyron Gordon Released by: Sheffield United Photo Sales

3 . Matthew Lowton Released by: Burnley Photo Sales

4 . Billy Sharp Released by: Sheffield United Photo Sales