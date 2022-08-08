The Premier League season returned with a bang this past weekend.
Leeds United started their first full campaign under Jesse Marsch with a 2-1 home win over Wolves thanks to a goal from Rodrigo and an own goal by Rayan Aït-Nouri.
Arsenal got things underway on Friday night with a 2-0 away win at Crystal Palace, whilst their London rivals Tottenham Hotspur beat Southampton 4-1.
Liverpool were held by Fulham, whilst there were wins for AFC Bournemouth over Aston Villa, Newcastle United over Nottingham Forest and Chelsea over Everton.
Sunday’s action saw Brentford come from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 away at Leicester City.
Erling Haaland caught the eye as Manchester City beat West Ham United 2-0 at the London Stadium, whilst Manchester United’s new era under Erik ten Hag has begun with a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Brighton and Hove Albion.
Here is a look at free agents from the top flight who are still available to all 20 teams in the league....