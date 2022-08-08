Who still hasn’t found a new club yet?

The Premier League season returned with a bang this past weekend.

Leeds United started their first full campaign under Jesse Marsch with a 2-1 home win over Wolves thanks to a goal from Rodrigo and an own goal by Rayan Aït-Nouri.

Arsenal got things underway on Friday night with a 2-0 away win at Crystal Palace, whilst their London rivals Tottenham Hotspur beat Southampton 4-1.

Liverpool were held by Fulham, whilst there were wins for AFC Bournemouth over Aston Villa, Newcastle United over Nottingham Forest and Chelsea over Everton.

Sunday’s action saw Brentford come from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 away at Leicester City.

Erling Haaland caught the eye as Manchester City beat West Ham United 2-0 at the London Stadium, whilst Manchester United’s new era under Erik ten Hag has begun with a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Brighton and Hove Albion.

Here is a look at free agents from the top flight who are still available to all 20 teams in the league....

1. Edinson Cavani He will be weighing up his next move after leaving Manchester United. Photo Sales

2. Cheikhou Kouyate He has departed Crystal Palace this summer. Photo Sales

3. Alfie Mawson He has been linked with Stoke after leaving Fulham. Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

4. Juan Mata The Spaniard cut ties with Manchester United. Photo: Tom Purslow Photo Sales