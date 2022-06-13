The Whites number nine missed a huge 29 matches as a hamstring injury followed an ankle issue, only for him to be sidelined by plantar fasciitis before missing out on the epic final day of the Premier League season with a COVID infection.

Without the contribution of the 28-year-old, who matched the goals scored by this season's Golden Boot winner Son Heung -min in his first term as a top-flight striker, Leeds managed to net just two thirds of the number of goals scored in their maiden stint in the Premier League.

Marcelo Bielsa and Jesse Marsch were forced to improvise their attacking forces, pushing players out of position in drafting in teenagers from the academy to plug the gaps - to varying degrees of success.

Two of the managers' attacking solutions are listed among the Premier League's least effective forwards - according to research by Odds Scanner.Here are the twenty top flight attackers with the worst 'minutes per goal contribution' score (of all players who featured for more than 1,000 minutes this term)...

1. Wout Weghorst - Burnley 1,450 minutes, 2 goals, 3 assists, 290 minutes per goal contributions

2. Jack Harrison - Leeds United 2,639 minutes, 8 goals, 1 assists, 293 minutes per goal contribution

3. Ryan Fraser - Newcastle United 1,465 minutes, 2 goals, 3 assists, 293 minutes per goal contribution

4. Dan James - Leeds United 2,363 minutes, 4 goals, 4 assists, 296 minutes per goal contributions