The 20 Leeds United managers since Howard Wilkinson’s league win in 1992

Howard Wilkinson was one of Leeds United's most long-standing managers, coaching the club from Oct 1988 to September 1996.

Wilkinson managed 400 games during his time at the club, with 173 wins, 115 draws and 112 losses.

The most prominent win during Wilkinson’s reign was when the club won the Football League First Division in 1992, before its rebranding as the FA Premier League.

However, the 1992–93 season saw Leeds exiting the Champions League in the early stages, finishing 17th in the league and narrowly avoiding relegation.

Wilkinson’s time as manager of Leeds United came to an end in 1996, after an 8 year period at the club.

Since then, the club has seen a multitude of managers over the 22 year period, none of which stayed nearly as long as Wilkinson.

These are the 20 Leeds United managers who coached the club after Wilkinson’s exit

Paul Heckingbottom: February 2018 - June 2018, 16 games

Thomas Christiansen: June 2017- February 2018

Garry Monk: June 2016 - May 2017

Steve Evans: October 2015 - June 2016

Uwe Rosler: May 2015 - October 2015

Neil Redfearn: October 2014 - May 2015, April 2013, February 2012

Darko Milanic: September 2014 - October 2014

Dave Hockaday: June 2014 - August 2014

Brian McDermott: April 2013 - May 2014

Neil Warnock: February 2012 - April 2013

Simon Grayson: December 2008 - February 2012

Gary McAllister: January 2008 - December 2008

Dennis Wise: October 2006 - January 2008

John Carver: September 2006 - October 2006

Kevin Blackwell: June 2004 - September 2006

Eddie Gray: November 2003 - May 2004

Peter Reid: March 2003 - November 2003

Terry Venables: July 2002 - March 2003

David O’Leary: October 1998 - June 2002

George Graham: September 1996 - October 1998