The 20 Leeds United managers since Howard Wilkinson’s league win in 1992

Howard Wilkinson was one of Leeds United's most long-standing managers, coaching the club from Oct 1988 to September 1996.
Wilkinson managed 400 games during his time at the club, with 173 wins, 115 draws and 112 losses.
The most prominent win during Wilkinson’s reign was when the club won the Football League First Division in 1992, before its rebranding as the FA Premier League.
However, the 1992–93 season saw Leeds exiting the Champions League in the early stages, finishing 17th in the league and narrowly avoiding relegation.
Wilkinson’s time as manager of Leeds United came to an end in 1996, after an 8 year period at the club.
Since then, the club has seen a multitude of managers over the 22 year period, none of which stayed nearly as long as Wilkinson.
These are the 20 Leeds United managers who coached the club after Wilkinson’s exit
Paul Heckingbottom: February 2018 - June 2018, 16 games
Thomas Christiansen: June 2017- February 2018
Garry Monk: June 2016 - May 2017
Steve Evans: October 2015 - June 2016
Uwe Rosler: May 2015 - October 2015
Neil Redfearn: October 2014 - May 2015, April 2013, February 2012
Darko Milanic: September 2014 - October 2014
Dave Hockaday: June 2014 - August 2014
Brian McDermott: April 2013 - May 2014
Neil Warnock: February 2012 - April 2013
Simon Grayson: December 2008 - February 2012
Gary McAllister: January 2008 - December 2008
Dennis Wise: October 2006 - January 2008
John Carver: September 2006 - October 2006
Kevin Blackwell: June 2004 - September 2006
Eddie Gray: November 2003 - May 2004
Peter Reid: March 2003 - November 2003
Terry Venables: July 2002 - March 2003
David O’Leary: October 1998 - June 2002
George Graham: September 1996 - October 1998