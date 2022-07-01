The 14 transfers Leeds United are most likely to complete during summer window

Leeds United have already started their summer recruitment drive at quite the pace.

Leeds United have one of the Premier League’s more pro-active clubs in the early stages of the summer transfer window.

Deals for Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, and Marc Roca have already bolstered Jesse Marsch’s dressing room contingent, and a number of other deals continue to be touted.

Last season, the Whites’ thin squad, devastated by injury, played a huge role in their close brush with Premier League relegation and by getting business done early doors, the Elland Road board look keen to avoid a repeat crisis.

But could Leeds look to bring in before the end of the window?

The bookmakers have had their say on the likelihood of various targets coming to LS11, and here are 14 players who they think could be wearing a United shirt next season, ranked from least likely to most likely:

Christian Eriksen - 50/1 Very much a long shot, the Dane is odds on to sign for Manchester United at 8/11.

Antony - 40/1 More than likely set to join Man United at 1/4, Leeds are very distant dark horses.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - A whole host of clubs lead Leeds in the race for the England midfielder, with Leicester chief among them at 2/1.

Conor Gallagher - 33/1 Likely to seek first team opportunities elsewhere if Chelsea cannot guarantee him of them at Stamford Bridge, Newcastle United are favourites at 4/1.