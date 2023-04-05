The best images of Leeds United players and fans from Tuesday night’s huge win over Nottingham Forest.

Leeds United claimed a huge win over one of their relegation rivals on Tuesday nights, and we have the best images from Elland Road right here.

The Whites moved two points clear of the drop and up to 13th following a comeback home win over relegation rivals Nottingham Forest on Tuesday. Javi Gracia’s men went behind within 12 minutes after Orel Mangala’s opener, but they responded superbly, with Jack Harrison smashing home a rebound before Luis Sinisterra curled in a superb effort in first-half stoppage time.

It’s a huge win for Leeds ahead of another big clash with Crystal Palace this weekend, and we have the best images of the Whites players and fans from the evening.

Take a look below...

Ayling battles early on

Jack Harrison finds the net

Celebration time

Harrison gets his praise