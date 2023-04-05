News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
13 hours ago Endeavour confirms WWE and UFC merger in multi-billion dollar deal
7 minutes ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
8 minutes ago King Charles coronation: Buckingham Palace unveils official invites
13 minutes ago Phillip Schofield’s return date to This Morning ‘confirmed’
8 hours ago TBEV case confirmed in UK - what you need to know about new virus
12 hours ago Donald Trump: Ex-president pleads not guilty to 34 felony charges

The 14 brilliant images from Leeds United’s crucial win over relegation rivals Nottingham Forest

The best images of Leeds United players and fans from Tuesday night’s huge win over Nottingham Forest.

By Jamie Kemble
Published 4th Apr 2023, 22:07 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 07:30 BST

Leeds United claimed a huge win over one of their relegation rivals on Tuesday nights, and we have the best images from Elland Road right here.

The Whites moved two points clear of the drop and up to 13th following a comeback home win over relegation rivals Nottingham Forest on Tuesday. Javi Gracia’s men went behind within 12 minutes after Orel Mangala’s opener, but they responded superbly, with Jack Harrison smashing home a rebound before Luis Sinisterra curled in a superb effort in first-half stoppage time.

It’s a huge win for Leeds ahead of another big clash with Crystal Palace this weekend, and we have the best images of the Whites players and fans from the evening.

Take a look below...

1. Ayling battles early on

Photo Sales

2. Jack Harrison finds the net

Photo Sales

3. Celebration time

Photo Sales

4. Harrison gets his praise

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Nottingham ForestElland RoadJack HarrisonCrystal Palace