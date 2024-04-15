The 13 that will now decide automatic promotion as Leeds United landscape changes

Leeds blew an enormous opportunity at the weekend when a first home league defeat of the season arrived at a time when even a point would have put the Whites back into the Championship’s automatic promotion places. Instead, a 1-0 reverse at home to Blackburn Rovers left Daniel Farke’s side third, a point behind Leicester City who have a game in hand and two points behind new leaders Ipswich Town. Leeds and Ipswich both have just three games left whereas Leicester have four more to play.

But fourth-placed Southampton are still in the mix in what is now mathematically a four-horse race for automatic promotion. Russell Martin’s Saints secured a last-gasp 3-2 win at home to Watford on Saturday which put them just six points behind Leeds but with two games in hand and a fixture at Leeds on the horizon on the final day of the season. Fifth-placed West Brom and the teams behind them are now too far back to get involved but the Baggies are one side that will have a huge say on who finishes in the top two.

Between them, Leeds, Leicester, Ipswich and Southampton now have a total of 15 games left – but two of those fixtures see autos rivals face each other – meaning 13 games that will determine who finishes in the automatics. Here, we run through those games in chronological order, the first of which is tomorrow night.

1 . Southampton v Preston North End Tuesday, April 16 (8pm). Photo: George Tewkesbury Photo Sales

2 . Leicester City v West Brom Saturday, April 20 (12.30pm). Photo: DARREN STAPLES Photo Sales

3 . Cardiff City v Southampton Saturday, April 20 (3pm). Photo: Ben Whitley Photo Sales

4 . Middlesbrough v Leeds United Monday, April 22 (8pm). Photo: Jess Hornby Photo Sales

5 . Leicester City v Southampton Tuesday, April 23 (8pm). Photo: Steve Bardens Photo Sales