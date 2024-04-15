The 13 that will now decide automatic promotion as Leeds United landscape changes

Leeds blew an enormous opportunity at the weekend when a first home league defeat of the season arrived at a time when even a point would have put the Whites back into the Championship’s automatic promotion places. Instead, a 1-0 reverse at home to Blackburn Rovers left Daniel Farke’s side third, a point behind Leicester City who have a game in hand and two points behind new leaders Ipswich Town. Leeds and Ipswich both have just three games left whereas Leicester have four more to play.
But fourth-placed Southampton are still in the mix in what is now mathematically a four-horse race for automatic promotion. Russell Martin’s Saints secured a last-gasp 3-2 win at home to Watford on Saturday which put them just six points behind Leeds but with two games in hand and a fixture at Leeds on the horizon on the final day of the season. Fifth-placed West Brom and the teams behind them are now too far back to get involved but the Baggies are one side that will have a huge say on who finishes in the top two.
Between them, Leeds, Leicester, Ipswich and Southampton now have a total of 15 games left – but two of those fixtures see autos rivals face each other – meaning 13 games that will determine who finishes in the automatics. Here, we run through those games in chronological order, the first of which is tomorrow night.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.