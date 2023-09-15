The 13 record Leeds United transfer departures and what they’re doing now

It was a tumultuous summer of transfer action for Leeds United with a mass exodus of first-team players following Premier League relegation. Some stars sought returns to the top flight in favour of a Championship campaign in Yorkshire while others headed off to the continent for a more tropical setting to play football .

Over the years Leeds United has pulled in record-breaking transfer fees for stars whose stock has risen while playing at Elland Road. The YEP casts an eye over the 13 record club departures and visits what they are up to now whether it be management, punditry, coaching or still playing the game. Transfer fees are taken from Transfermarkt.