Leeds United will have some contract decisions to make this season with a number of players in the final year of their respective deals

Leeds United are enjoying relentless form under Daniel Farke as they continued their impressive Championship run with a hard-fought 2-0 victory at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday afternoon.

The Whites remain seven points behind Ipswich Town in second, who are enjoying similarly-relentless form. Leeds had an inconsistent August as Farke grappled with a lot of change in his squad but the German has quickly got the Whites playing as he seeks to return the club to the Premier League.

There was plenty of change to Leeds' squad in the summer following their relegation and more change could be afoot come the end of this season, as a number of players are in the final year of their respective deals at Elland Road. Including loan arrivals, here's the 13 players who will leave Leeds next summer unless they agree new terms with the club.

1 . Sam Byram The defender signed a one-year deal upon his arrival in the summer.

2 . Ian Poveda The forward joined on a permanent four-year deal from Man City in 2020.

3 . Lewis Bate Bate signed for Leeds from Chelsea on a three-year deal in 2021.

4 . Stuart Dallas The Northern Irishman joined Leeds in 2015, signing a three-year extension deal back in 2021.

5 . Luke Ayling Leeds triggered a one-year extension in Ayling's deal in February, keeping him at Elland Road until the summer of 2024.