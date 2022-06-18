The 11 Spanish players who have donned a Leeds United shirt as Marc Roca arrives in the Premier League

Aged 20, the Barcelona-born player made his debut for the Catalonia national team before joining Spain Under 21s to lift the European Championship title in 2019.

When the international transfer window opens on July 1, Roca will join a trio of compatriots at Elland Road as Diego Llorente, Rodrigo, and Junior Firpo welcome him to West Yorkshire.

Firpo, who played alongside Roca for Spain Under 21s, gave the Whites' new signing some advice before he signed the deal.

"He told me that it's an incredible club," Roca said. It's amazing atmosphere that you can be in this stadium, that the teammates are incredible, the atmosphere that you can breathe in the locker room is incredible."

Here are all of the Spanish players who have been signed by Leeds United, as per @LUFCstats....

1. Raúl Bravo Bravo signed in January 2003 and only made six appearances for the Whites.

2. Pablo Hernández Hernández became a permanent Leeds United player in August 2016 and made 175 appearances across his Elland Road career.

3. Alfonso Pedraza Pedraza made 14 appearances for the Whites after signing in January 2017.

4. Madger Gomes Gomes joined in June 2017 and went on to make 2 appearances for Leeds.