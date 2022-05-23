'That's what we did' - Pascal Struijk reveals Leeds United's plan for vital final day contest at Brentford

In 18th place at kick-off against Brentford on Sunday afternoon, United had to avoid defeat to the West London side to have any chance of remaining in the top flight for the 2022/2023 season.

The Whites' abysmal goal difference meant that they were on track to go down ahead of 17th-placed Burnley, with whom Leeds were tied on points at the start of proceedings.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In their finale against the Bees, Jesse Marsch's side had to force a better result than the Clarets achieved at home to Newcastle.

In the end, a draw would have been enough for Leeds, as their Lancashire counterparts fell to a 2-1 defeat to the Magpies at Turf Moor but, though Struijk could hear whispers of Burnley updates on the sidelines, the Dutchman insists United were hell-bent on bagging a victory.

"They were saying some things but I really wasn't too focussed about this," Struijk told LUTV after the final whistle, "because we just needed to win this game anyhow."

"Because if we win that gives us the best possibility to stay in the league - so that's what we did."

Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk. Pic: Lindsey Parnaby.

United's second season in the Premier League has been far more taxing than their initial forays into the top flight - the Whites have conceded a whopping 79 goals along the way as a never-ending string of injuries and a managerial change have proved challenging to adjust to.

In the end, though, Struijk said they did what they set out to do.

"It's really been very long and hard, especially coming to the end, bringing it down to the last game," Struijk said.

"We didn't make it easy for ourselves but I feel like that's how the season went this year.

Leeds United celebrate sealing Premier League survival at Brentford. Pic: Alex Davidson.

"We won, we stay in the league, and that's what's most important."

The 22-year-old's late equaliser against Brighton and Hove Albion in the penultimate game of the season showered relief upon Elland Road and gave his side some well-needed momentum as they headed into the final day showdown.

With United's Premier League status now secure, Struijk paid tribute to the supporters who have backed their survival bid.

"I was just happy to get the goal last week and to finish off like this, staying up eventually - it's amazing," Struijk said.

Pascal Struijk's stoppage-time header rescued a point for Leeds United against Brighton and Hove Albion in the final home game of the season. Pic: George Wood.

"The fans are amazing, all the ones that travelled here today, the energy they bring.