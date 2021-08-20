STANDARDS: Set by Luke Ayling, above, and his Leeds United side. Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images.

Ayling's first Premier League goal via a 25-yard rocket drew Leeds level at 1-1 in last weekend's season opener at arch rivals Manchester United who responded by netting three goals in nine minutes en route to a 5-1 victory.

The big spending Red Devils are as short as 5-1 to win the division but Ayling says the Manchester side's stature makes no difference to assessing the defeat.

Leeds will now have the opportunity to respond in style through Saturday afternoon's hosting of Everton - for which a capacity crowd will finally return to Elland Road - and Ayling says his side are used to bouncing back following their experiences of last term.

"We came in a couple of days after the game and sat through the video and had a nice long meeting about it," said Aying to LUTV of the Old Trafford defeat.

"We are not a team or a coaching staff who just shrugs off a game and says 'ah well we were playing against Man U' so we went through it and then we watched the goals back and there were points that we could do better, definitely."

Asked if last weekend's reverse was his side's harshest lesson yet, Ayling reasoned: "We had a few last year.

"We went there and got beat 6-2 and I would say that was more of a lesson because we were 2-0 down in two minutes and there isn't really a way back.

"At least we were in the game until around 48 minutes but after that they took over and they were poor goals from our point of view.

"We looked back and there's some stuff we can do better so certainly things we can improve on."

Last weekend's defeat at Old Trafford was witnessed by an attendance of 72,732 as crowds finally returned to Premier League games in full after nearly after 18 months of restrictions in the country's fight against Covid-19.

Seven days later, Leeds now get their turn and Ayling cannot wait.

"We are so excited," said the right back.

"We went to Old Trafford at the weekend and heard the noise that was there.

"For the whole club and the whole city they have waited a long time to get back in here and actually see Premier League football there.

"There will be plenty of fans in there that haven't seen Premier League football here before so it should be brilliant.

"The boys can't wait and it will be a really really good day."

Assessing what Leeds were expecting from Everton - who beat Southampton 3-1 at Goodison Park under new boss Rafa Benitez last weekend - Ayling pondered: "On the weekend they scored three goals so they ain't all about sitting back and trying to keep a clean sheet.

"They have got quality going forward and are very strong at the back so it's going to be a hard game.

"Us boys lost a lot of games last year but then we always came back and played alright after a big defeat.

"That's the plan this week."

