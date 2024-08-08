Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A rival boss has issued an update on a key Leeds United transfer target with an ‘offer’ admission.

Norwich City boss Johannes Hoff Thorup has issued a training update on Leeds United transfer target Jonathan Rowe with a defiant message but offers admission.

Leeds are keen on England under-21s international Rowe and are looking to sign the 21-year-old winger following the sale of Crysencio Summerville to West Ham United.

Thorup, though, has revealed that Rowe is training as normal and declared that both Rowe and Celtic transfer target Adam Idah are important players for his team. Both players, says Thorup, are in the right head space to perform at the Canaries, the Norwich boss admitting that his group could not affect ‘offers’ for his players.

As quoted by Pink Un, Thorup said of Rowe and Idah: "These guys have trained with the group, they're important players and that's how it is. We can not affect whether there is an offer, that's what I tell the players on a daily basis. Their heads are ready to perform here.”

Thorup also confirmed the club’s interest in Red Bull Salzburg winger Forson Amankwah.