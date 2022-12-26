"That is why" - Victor Orta on Leeds United signing possibility but warning and answer on duo

The new year transfer window will open on January 1, presenting the last opportunity to bring in new signings before the January 31 deadline. Speaking to Spanish publication Diario AS, Whites director football Orta was asked about previous windows and how close his side were to both PSV Eindhoven's rapidly rising in-demand star Cody Gakpo and also Napoli's Georgian international Khvicha Kvaratskhelia who joined the club from FC Dinamo Batumi last summer. Orta, though, shifted focus on to United's future intent, revealing Leeds could have the chance "incorporate a player” but must act quickly due to the likelihood of that player being unavailable in future windows.

Orta was asked how close Leeds were to Gakpo and also Kvaratskhelia but replied: "We have a lot of information from many players. In the end, some for reasons of price and our limitations, we try and they escape us. The other day I was talking to the general manager (Angus Kinnear) and we have the possibility of incorporating a player in only one market because maybe in the next one he is no longer available to us. That is why we have to act as quickly as possible.”