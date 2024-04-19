'That is not normal' - Rival defender on Leeds United attacker and future destination prediction
Coventry City star Milan van Ewijk has hailed Leeds United ace Crysencio Summerville as “exceptional” with a confident prediction about his future.
Netherlands under-21s defender van Ewijk is Summerville’s teammate on an international front but rival in club football as a Whites promotion rival at Coventry City.
Van Ewijk and Coventry dealt a big blow to United’s automatic promotion bid with a 2-1 victory at the CBS Arena at the start of this month in which Van Ewijk and Summerville locked horns for the second time this season.
The Whites winger and Sky Blues defender also faced off in December’s reverse league fixture at Elland Road in which Summerville’s second-half strike put Leeds 1-0 up, only for Bobby Thomas to equalise and seal a 1-1 draw.
Coventry have consequently taken four points from Leeds this term but Summerville’s displays have left a deep impression on van Ewijk who says the Whites winger is the best wing attacker in the league and destined to become a Premier League success
"That man is really exceptionally good, that is not normal," van Ewijk told Voetbal International. "He is the best wing attacker in the Championship. People are finally starting to see how good he is. He is in my top three of the best left wingers I have come across and he is number one.
"He shows that he is a Premier League player. He is going to take a step, there is no other way. He must be able to handle that. But to face him is a nice challenge. Even if I can keep him calm, you know that one moment is enough for him to immediately create so much space and threat.”
