'That can launch us' - every word from Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch's pre-Aston Villa press conference

“Other than some of the long term ones and how we choose to look at it is non contact versus contact. So the reason I bring up Creee is because obviously you don’t want your attackers to be getting contact injuries. But the non contact injuries I think, for the most part, have been pretty good. The balance for me is we have a lot of discussions here with our physical team. I have my methods and then there’s methods that were done in the past. And then there’s those methods that are core to the different people and the experiences that they have and how to blend them together to get a team that can perform at its absolute highest level physically but balance that with freshness and lack of injuries is a big challenge. Obviously, the younger the team you have, the better chance you have to limit muscle injuries. But for the most part, I think we’re on the lower end this season of that and more of the injuries are contact type injuries. Then you have some of the players that have been here for a while that are a little bit older that are struggling with chronic issues. So Adam Forshaw trying to keep him as fit and healthy and get that balance right, Patrick Bamford, even sometimes with Coops, how we do how we get that part, right. Those are still challenges and the balance of how hard we push them, how many days off we give them, what kind of procedures we provide them so that they have the best chance to be at 100 per cent or as close to it as possible. is always a little tricky.”