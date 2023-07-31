'Thankfully' - Dan James on Leeds United boost and Whites pre-season relief

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Dan James says he has been given a Leeds United confidence boost in addition to some Whites relief.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 31st Jul 2023, 16:30 BST- 2 min read

Wales international winger James spent last season loan at Fulham but has now returned to the Whites and has been heavily involved in new Whites boss Daniel Farke’s summer friendlies. The 25-year-old was given another start in Sunday’s final warm-up match at Hearts in which an impressive darting run and finish looked to have given his side a 2-0 lead.

James whirled off to celebrate only to then discover that his goal had been disallowed. Speaking post match, the winger said he just presumed that his effort had been chalked off due to the presence of striker Patrick Bamford in the six yard box in an offside position and directly in front of Hearts keeper Zander Clark.

Nevertheless, as Leeds and James continue the search for more of an end product, James admitted the sight of his strike curling into the back of the net has definitely given him a boost accompanied with a relief that Leeds were still able to leave Tynecastle Park with a 1-0 success.

BOOST: For Leeds United winger Dan James, above, pictured speaking to referee Bobby Madley in this month's pre-season friendly against AS Monaco at York. Photo by Tim Goode/PA Wire.BOOST: For Leeds United winger Dan James, above, pictured speaking to referee Bobby Madley in this month's pre-season friendly against AS Monaco at York. Photo by Tim Goode/PA Wire.
Asked if he took confidence from the strike – even if it was disallowed – James admitted: "Yeah of course. I think always when the ball goes in the back of the net it's disappointing when it isn't allowed.

"But thankfully we were able to go on and win the game. I think when it's 1-0 and if it wasn't offside it goes 2-0 it changes the game a little bit because set pieces for them, they could just nick one and it could be a different game. Thankfully it's pre-season."

Pressed on what the referee had said to him, James revealed: “I didn't really ask to be fair. I just presumed that it was Patrick in the way of the keeper. I think if it's not offside it would be quite a good goal!"