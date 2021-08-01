The left back played 351 times for Leeds and netted 11 goals including the decisive strike that saw Don Revie's side win their first major honour by defeating Arsenal in the 1968 League Cup final at Wembley.

Cooper also bagged 20 caps for England and represented the Three Lions in the 1970 World Cup.

Here, the YEP's Lee Sobot pays tribute to Cooper with a selection of some of the best pictures of his career.

1. Hot on your heels Terry Cooper, left, chases Chelsea forward Bobby Tambling during a First Division match against the Blues at Stamford Bridge in May 1967. Photo Don Morley/Allsport/Getty Images. Buy photo

2. Tough Terry Cooper, right, challenges future Manchester United boss Alex Ferguson, left, as Jack Charlton, centre, joins in against Glasgow Rangers in the Inter-Cities Cup quarter-final of April 1968. Picture by YPN. Buy photo

3. Match-winner Terry Cooper, second row bottom left, celebrating after Leeds United's 1968 League Cup final triumph against Arsenal in which Cooper netted the only goal of the game. Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images. Buy photo

4. Relaxing Terry Cooper and his Leeds United team mates enjoy a spot of carpet bowls before their side's fourth round FA Cup clash at Sutton United of January 1970. Picture by YPN. Buy photo