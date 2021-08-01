Terry Cooper's glittering career in pictures as Leeds United and England mourn loss of Whites legend
Leeds United and the wider world of football are mourning the loss of former Whites legend Terry Cooper who has passed away aged 77.
Sunday, 1st August 2021, 1:18 pm
Updated
Sunday, 1st August 2021, 1:42 pm
The left back played 351 times for Leeds and netted 11 goals including the decisive strike that saw Don Revie's side win their first major honour by defeating Arsenal in the 1968 League Cup final at Wembley.
Cooper also bagged 20 caps for England and represented the Three Lions in the 1970 World Cup.
Here, the YEP's Lee Sobot pays tribute to Cooper with a selection of some of the best pictures of his career.
